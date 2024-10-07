WhatsApp Enhances Status Features to Boost Engagement and Connection

In an ongoing effort to strengthen user engagement, Meta-owned WhatsApp has unveiled several new features for its Status updates, promising to enhance how users connect with friends and family.

“WhatsApp Status is the best way to stay connected,” the company stated in a recent blog post, emphasizing that these enhancements aim to make the experience even better.

Among the most notable additions is the ability for users to like each other’s Status updates, a feature reminiscent of similar functionalities on other social media platforms. “With a single tap of the button, users will be able to like their contacts’ status updates,” WhatsApp explained. Importantly, these likes are private, with no visible counters; only the user whose Status was liked will have access to this information.

Another significant update allows users to privately tag contacts in their Status updates. “Make sure those closest to you see your status, and let them reshare it easily with their audience, by privately mentioning them,” WhatsApp noted, addressing the potential for users to miss important updates. Those tagged will receive a private notification, ensuring they’re aware without the mention being displayed publicly.

These features are beginning to roll out globally, with WhatsApp advising users that they may take a few days to appear for everyone. “We’ll be bringing more features to Status and the Updates tab over the next few months to make it easier to stay closest to those who matter most,” the company added, hinting at future improvements that will continue to enhance the user experience