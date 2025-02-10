International Tech NewsScienceTech News

U.S Firm Lyft to launch Mobileye powered-robotaxis

fully autonomous robotaxis
Ropafadzo MashawiBy 9 views
0

U.S. ride-hailing firm Lyft, opens new tab is planning to launch fully autonomous robotaxis, powered by Mobileye , opens new tab, to its app “as soon as 2026” in Dallas.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

Shares of Lyft rose 6.9% in premarket trading following the report, while Mobileye jumped 8.3%.Lyft and Mobileye did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Marubeni, a Japanese conglomerate with experience managing fleets, will own and finance the Mobileye-equipped vehicles that will show up on Lyft’s ride-hailing app, according to the report.

What to know about the ZTE CAT 4 MiFi Devices

Previous article

#MondayBlues: Cry My Beloved City, As Harare Is Now A big Shopping mall.

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in International Tech News