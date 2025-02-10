U.S Firm Lyft to launch Mobileye powered-robotaxis

U.S. ride-hailing firm Lyft, opens new tab is planning to launch fully autonomous robotaxis, powered by Mobileye , opens new tab, to its app “as soon as 2026” in Dallas.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

Shares of Lyft rose 6.9% in premarket trading following the report, while Mobileye jumped 8.3%.Lyft and Mobileye did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.



Marubeni, a Japanese conglomerate with experience managing fleets, will own and finance the Mobileye-equipped vehicles that will show up on Lyft’s ride-hailing app, according to the report.