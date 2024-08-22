US Tech Expert Scheduled To Visit Zimbabwe

US based tech expert, Vice President and Director of Center for Data Innovation Daniel Castro is expected in Zimbabwe next week to engage all tech stakeholders on artificial intelligence, governance and data integrity, the US Embassy Public Affairs department has revealed.

Castro has been recognized as one of the top 25 most influential individuals under 40 in the field of governance and tech globally.

Castro engages in writing and speaking on a diverse array of topics pertaining to information technology and internet policy, encompassing issues such as privacy, security, intellectual property, internet governance, e-government, and accessibility for individuals with disabilities.

His contributions have been referenced and cited by numerous media organizations, including The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, NPR, USA Today, Bloomberg News, and Bloomberg Businessweek.

In 2013, Castro was recognized in FedScoop’s list of the “top 25 most influential people under 40 in government and tech.” Subsequently, in 2015, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker appointed him to the Commerce Data Advisory Council.

Previously, Castro served as an IT analyst at the Government Accountability Office (GAO), where he conducted audits on IT security and management controls across various government agencies. He played a significant role in GAO reports assessing the state of information security within several federal entities, including the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Furthermore, he held the position of visiting scientist at the Software Engineering Institute in Pittsburgh, PA, where he devised virtual training simulations aimed at equipping clients with hands-on experience using contemporary information security tools.

He also obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in foreign service from Georgetown University and a Master of Science degree in information security technology and management from Carnegie Mellon University.