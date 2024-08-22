Kariba Dam To Be Installed First Floating Solar Panels

By Ross Moyo

Kariba Dam, the world’s largest man made lake will by early next year

Install, Zimbabwe’s first ever floating solar panels supplying 150-megawatt for the project.

According to the Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Winston Chitando and the Ministry of Energy and Power Development,

Zimbabwe plans to install the floating solar panels by early 2025 at the world’s biggest man-made freshwater reservoir.

Permanent Secretary (PS) for energy and power development, Gloria Magombo, confirmed that, “An initial 150 megawatts of solar on the surface of the Kariba Dam will be the start of the project.”

Magombo further said, the private sector has applied to install 600 megawatts.

This comes in handy for Zimbabwe’s electricity supply considering lower dam levels the country recently experienced due to drought culminating in erratic power cuts.Kariba Dam straddles Zimbabwe and Zambia, in Kariba.