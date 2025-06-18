UNDP 2025 Report Highlights AI’s Potential for Human Development

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched its 2025 Human Development Report overview titled,” A matter of Choice: People and possibilities in the age of AI”, giving welcome remarks at the launch event in Harare today, Dr. Ayodele Odusola, UNDP Representative, emphasized the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to shape the future and provide opportunities for better lives.

Dr. Odusola noted that AI is not the future, but rather a tool that can be used to achieve priorities and values. “The future is what we choose to use AI to achieve today,” he said. The report argues that AI can contribute to human development by opening up possibilities and opportunities for human choices.

While AI has the potential to make the world wealthier, healthier, and more knowledgeable, Dr. Odusola acknowledged that there are also risks associated with its misuse. These risks include data privacy concerns and the spread of fake news and misinformation.

The report’s launch in Zimbabwe aims to spark critical conversations about how AI can be used to achieve the country’s development goals, including becoming an upper-middle-income society by 2030. Dr. Odusola emphasized the importance of using AI to drive better lives for people, rather than allowing technology to shape lives without direction.

The UNDP’s 2025 Human Development Report highlights the potential of AI to contribute to human development. By acknowledging the opportunities and risks associated with AI, countries can harness its potential to achieve their development goals and improve the lives of their citizens.