Mnangagwa Calls for Digital Records Management

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called for digital transformation in records management across government sectors. Speaking at the 28th Eastern and Southern Africa regional branch of the International Council on Archives general conference in Victoria Falls, Mnangagwa emphasized the importance of leveraging Information and Communication Technology (ICT) enabled platforms to enhance accessibility and security of information.

The conference, themed “Archives are Accessible – Archives for Everyone in the context of the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” brought together records practitioners to discuss innovative strategies for managing archives. Mnangagwa noted that modern technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, are revolutionizing organizational processes, improving accuracy, and boosting efficiency.

“While paper records will persist, technological tools are required to help businesses efficiently manage their records,” Mnangagwa said. “I challenge this sector to leverage the ground-breaking capabilities and opportunities of ICTs to manage and administer different types of records within organizations.”

The President urged records practitioners to develop innovative strategies to address digital gaps and security issues sustainably, while being mindful of the associated risks of new technologies. “This requires a paradigm shift among records practitioners, including updating legislation and policy frameworks, to safeguard our archives for prosperity,” he added.

Mnangagwa emphasized that accessibility to information is now a necessity, facilitated by institutions that guarantee enhanced access and security of archival collections. He called on professionals to navigate the digital space and harness the power of ICTs to ensure the prosperity of Zimbabwe’s archives.