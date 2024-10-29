UN Economic Commission For Africa Kicks Off 11th Forum On Statistical Development In Africa

By Ross Moyo

The eleventh Forum on Statistical Development in Africa (FASDev) kicked off this week in Addis Ababa under the theme: “Strengthening the Mobilization of Technical and Financial Resources to Support Innovation in Statistical Development in Africa.”

The meeting aims to foster connections between countries, partners, and institutions that support statistics, in order to address the needs of national statistical systems for technical and financial resources to accelerate the transformation and modernization of these systems.

The meeting will also provide an overview of the challenges faced by countries and identify the needs of national statistical systems to develop and implement transformation and modernization programs. There will also be discussions on the opportunities and mechanisms offered by institutions, partners, and pan-African organizations to support countries in their statistical development.

“Over the years, FASDev which is being held back to back with STATCOM, has established links between producers of official statistics, statistical training centers, and partners supporting statistical development on our continent. These meetings have played a crucial role in contributing to the creation of partnerships for the development of statistics in Africa, leveraging the opportunity for more actors to support African countries in this area,” according to Oliver Chinganya, Director of the African Statistics Center of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).

FASDev is an initiative of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and is supported by the African Development Bank, the Statistical Partnership for Development in the 21st Century, (PARIS 21) and the World Bank.

The Forum meetings provide an opportunity for representatives of African national statistical agencies, statistical training centers, international, regional, and sub-regional institutions, bilateral agencies, international programs and initiatives, foundations, and other institutions to come together with the ultimate goal of making the support provided to countries more effective within the framework of the Paris Declaration on Aid Effectiveness, it was emphasized.

About the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa

Established by the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the United Nations (UN) in 1958 as one of the UN’s five regional commissions, the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa’s (ECA’s) mandate is to promote the economic and social development of its Member States, foster intraregional integration and promote international cooperation for Africa’s development. ECA is made up of 54 Member States and plays a dual role as a regional arm of the UN and as a key component of the African institutional landscape.