Zesa Collaborates With Wheat Farmers For Food Security

Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA)is working hand in glove with wheat farmers by increasing power allocation to wheat farmers by 150 megawatts (MW), this move had made far-reaching implications for both the agricultural industry and the country’s overall food security.

One of the wheat farmers Tawanda Masona confirmed that ZETDC is doing its best in considering and empowering wheat farmers.

“I am grateful that the power utility is collaborating with us,

we started irrigating with the help of Zesa in terms of connecting an the supply of power and decision to increase power allocation to wheat farmers has been beneficial to us in addressing our challenges as farmers”.

Zimbabwe has faced persistent power shortages over the years, which have adversely affected various sectors including the agriculture sector, recognizing the strategic importance of wheat for food security and economic stability, ZESA’s decision to increase power allocation to wheat farmers is a targeted effort to address these challenges.

The allocation of 150MW represents a substantial increase from previous levels, aimed at supporting enhanced agricultural productivity and sustainability.