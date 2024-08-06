UK Global Telecoms Giant, Clear Mobitel Ltd To Invest $200million In Zim Telcoms Sector

A United Kingdom-based technology data company, Clear Mobitel Ltd, announced that its set to invest US$200 million in Zimbabwe’s telecommunications sector, a move that is set to stir up the sector, if implemented .

Speaking during the presidential farm visit at Pricabe Farm last Friday, Clear Mobitel CEO Mr Harpal Mann expressed his enthusiasm for the investment. “I am happy that we have managed to engage in some fruitful discussions with the government. I am impressed by the country’s business environment and prepared to invest US$200 million”, he said .

Mr Harpal Mann, said his company is angling for private-public partnerships to spread their wings across the Sadc region.

“We want to start in Zimbabwe, which has a conducive business environment. Our objective is to eventually spread our wings to the rest of the region.” he added.

It was however not very clear where he seeks to deploy the investment in the tech sector, with the country having closed the GSM Mobile telephony license for years now, he could be looking into the data based service and Internet Access Provider.

If Clear Mobitel gets the mobile network license in ZImbabwe, they effectively become the 4th mobile network operator after Econet, NetOne , Telecel and TelOne as they have vast interest in 5g technology and network.

Clear Mobitel specializes in a wide range of advanced technologies, including cloud computing, IP bandwidth, Internet connectivity, 5G, data centres, the Internet of Things (IoT), mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA), and autonomous vehicles. The company also offers telemedicine, artificial intelligence, big data, data analytics, 5G private networks, eSIM, and more. Notably, Clear Mobitel combines cutting-edge 5G core technology with data-driven artificial intelligence and machine learning platforms. Additionally, Clear Mobitel has partnered with NEC Corporation, a Japanese multinational information technology and electronics company, to supply advanced technologies that will enhance Clear Mobitel’s offerings in Zimbabwe. ###

In February, Clear Mobitel partnered with NEC Corporation, a Japanese multinational information technology and electronics corporation and successfully deployed NEC’s state-of-the-art 5G Standalone (SA) Cloud Native Core Network solution in the UK to accelerate the delivery and adoption of advanced 5G services.