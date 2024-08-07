ZB Holdings Denies Being Hacked

ZB Financial Holdings which was reportedly hacked assured its stakeholders that all platforms are secure and services are available, uninterrupted and customers’ investments are safe.

In a Notice to its Stakeholders ZB wrote, “We have social media reports purporting a breach on our systems. We are aware of frequent attempts to penetrate systems of major financial institutions. To that end we invested in cybersecurity and enabled our protection mechanisms. We believe we have adequate protection on our systems across the enterprise.

We can confirm that all our platforms are secure and that services are available, uninterrupted, to our banking, insurance and investments customers.

ZB Financial Holdings was said to be hacked recently and went down for three days after being exposed to hackers and ransom ware by Lax security systems loopholes and sources close to the development states that they had basic security like firewall on the server but did not have any intrusion detection mechanisms that would have stopped the attacks.