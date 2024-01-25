Tobacco Exports Top US$146 Million

Zimbabwe has earned over US$146 million from 21 million kilogrammes of tobacco exported mainly to China as at January 19, 2024.

In the same period last year, close to 8,8 million kgs of tobacco worth just over US$36 million were sold.

According to the statistics from the Tobacco Industry Marketing Board (TIMB)’s report shows that China accounted for over 16,5 million kgs valued at US$131,6 million for which the average price was at US$7.94

Exports to African countries were at 2,2 million kgs of tobacco worth US$5 million.

With an estimated 350 million smokers, China has been spending over US$200 million per annum on Zimbabwean tobacco and offering better prices over other markets.