The Hult Price Extends Invitations To Zimbabwean Students To Compete For $1 Million

University students in Zimbabwe are being invited to participate in the 2025 Hult Prize, popularly known as the “Nobel Prize for Students.”

Young entrepreneurs are inspired by this global challenge to create social firms that use technology and sustainability to address urgent global concerns.

This year’s theme is open, and participants are welcome to submit any compelling business concept that supports the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the UN. For a chance to earn $1 million in seed money, the victorious teams will go to the Global Finals.

With the launch of the Hult Prize 2025 competition, Nobel Prize for Students is thrilled to invite Zimbabwean students and young innovators to become part of a worldwide movement that uses social entrepreneurship to address the world’s most serious problems.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

University students from all across the world are challenged by the Hult Prize to come up with creative solutions that have an impact. This year, participants are free to propose any social entrepreneurship idea they have because the theme is open. Participants are urged to develop sustainable company concepts that use technology to solve pressing problems like environmental sustainability, healthcare, and education. Additionally, the concept ought to support at least one Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of the UN.

Key Details:

The competition is open to all university students in Zimbabwe, teams must be between 2 – 4 members. Application Deadline: Interested participants must submit their applications by February 15, 2025.

Interested participants must submit their applications by February 15, 2025. Global Finals: Winning teams will advance to the Global Finals, where they will compete for a chance to win $1 million in seed funding to launch their social enterprises.

Every student in Zimbabwe should seize this chance to demonstrate their originality, zeal, and dedication to changing the world. Young leaders may work together, create, and promote positive change in their communities and beyond through the Hult Prize, which is more than just a competition.

For more information on how to apply, please visit https://www.hultprize.org/startup-pre-registration-is-now-open/ or contact them at [email protected].