The Grand Tour Records Final Episode with Zimbabwean Adventure

By Ross Moyo

The Grand Tour, Prime Video’s motoring, travel, and banter-themed series and de facto successor to Top Gear, has seemingly recorded its final episode with the current presenting lineup.

The last hurrah, a special episode featuring the trio traveling to Zimbabwe, is yet to be released and is expected to air on Friday, September 13th, 2024. The trailer has made headlines on various social media platforms, with netizens gripped with euphoria and anticipation for a great finale.

Following this episode, Hammond, May, and Wilman joined Clarkson, signing a deal with Amazon to produce a new motoring program in the same vein as their former show, which debuted in 2016 under the title The Grand Tour.

Television personalities Jeremy Clarkson and co-hosts James May and Richard Hammond captured the finest moments of their 22-year career, complemented by a trailer for “The Grand Tour” while cruising in Zimbabwe.

The British motoring television series, created on November 18, 2016, features Clarkson, Hammond, May, and Andy Wilman and was made exclusively for Amazon and its online streaming service, Amazon Prime Video.

The episode shot in Zimbabwe is set to premiere on September 13, with the trio promising an emotional experience. Clarkson was emotional as he recalled the Zimbabwean experience. “I shall certainly miss doing this sort of thing,” he said.

In the teaser, the trio ignores Wilman’s instructions, heading into Zimbabwe in a Triumph Stag, Lancia Montecarlo, and a 3-litre Ford Capri 3.

They cruised through familiar territory and challenging landscapes, enjoying Zimbabwe’s warm hospitality while shooting in different locations across the nation. They also filmed a police officer directing traffic while dancing to the rhythm of car engines.

Driving off, Clarkson acknowledges it has been a long journey, and they have come to the end of the road.

“Zimbabwe, we really did save the best for last,” he said while calmly cruising through Birchenough Bridge.