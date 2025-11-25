By Ross Moyo

TelOne is aggressively pushing into an AI-driven future, with its Centre of Learning graduating 586 students and launching an Innovation Hub. This was revealed by TelOne CEO, Engineer Lawrence Nkala, at today’s graduation ceremony held at the TelOne Centre of Learning in Harare.

Addressing the gathering, Nkala said, “Today, we celebrate not only the achievements of these brilliant Graduands but also our institution’s growth, innovation, and unwavering commitment to shaping Zimbabwe’s digital future.” He emphasized TelOne’s strategic alignment with national priorities, including NDS1, NDS2, the National ICT Policy, and the Smart Zimbabwe 2030 Master Plan, focusing on digital economy and human capital development.

Nkala congratulated Minister of ICT, Hon. Tatenda Mavetera, on the launch of the National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy (2026-2030), affirming TCFL’s readiness to support this vision. The TelOne Innovation Hub, commissioned by Minister Mavetera, will foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and collaboration, focusing on AI, IoT, cybersecurity, and digital finance solutions.

“Our top students displayed AI-driven innovations, including AI Broiler Disease Detection, Bako Emergency Rescue, and Med Connect, demonstrating our commitment to practical solutions,” Nkala said. TCFL has also established a Disability Resource Centre, ensuring inclusivity, and introduced new HEXCO diplomas in Accountancy, IT, and Purchase & Supply.

The graduating class, comprising 58% males and 42% females, studied Telecommunications Engineering, Software Engineering, Data Science, and more. Nkala urged them, “Build networks that connect not just devices, but dreams. Code solutions that uplift lives. Continue to innovate, collaborate, and strive for excellence.”

Minister Mavetera encouraged graduates to innovate, citing the National Agricultural Intelligence Strategy 2026-2030, emphasizing AI adoption and digital growth. “Be ready to upscale quickly,” she said. Dr. John Panonetsa Mangudya, CEO of Mutapa Investment Fund, represented by an official noted the strategic investment in TelOne as a catalyst for Zimbabwe’s digital transformation.

TelOne Board Chair, Dr. Douglas Zimbango, advised graduates, “Resilience and character will serve you well… Rise to the challenge of becoming fit for purpose.” Partners, including Huawei and POTRAZ, were acknowledged for supporting digital skills development. Congratulations to the Class of 2025!