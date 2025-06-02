Steward Bank Officially Rebrands To TN Cybertech Bank Limited

Steward Bank Limited has officially rebranded to TN CybertECH Bank Limited to honour its prominent shareholder, Tawanda Nyambira. The change, announced through a public notice dated May 30, 2025, by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), signals a strategic shift aimed at aligning the institution with the growing demands of digital banking and technological innovation.

The public notice, issued by Registrar of Banking Institutions P. T. Madamonbe, confirmed the name change in compliance with Section 22 (6) of the Banking Act [Chapter 24:20]. The notice stated:

“Notice is hereby given… that STEWARD BANK LIMITED has changed its name to TN CYBERTECH BANK LIMITED and shall be known as such henceforth.”

By Gamuchirai Mapako

The announcement marks the culmination of a process that likely involved regulatory approvals, stakeholder consultations, and internal restructuring to ensure a seamless transition for customers and partners.

This transition follows a significant transfer in ownership, when Tawanda Nyambirai, a lawyer-businessman, increased his shareholding in Steward Bank’s holding company to 53.3%.

According to the notice that was making rounds recently announcing the rebranding, the new name reflects the bank’s commitment to digital transformation and cybersecurity-enhanced financial services. The inclusion of “CyberTech” in the new name suggests a focus on technology-driven banking solutions, including enhanced digital platforms (mobile banking, AI-driven customer service, blockchain and fintech integrations for secure transactions and expanded cyber-security measures to protect customer data.

Steward Bank was launched in July 2013 following Econet Wireless Zimbabwe’s acquisition of TN Bank, a subsidiary of TN Holdings Limited (now known as Lifestyle Holdings).