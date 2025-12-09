Starlink Internet Services in Kenya has achieved a significant milestone, reporting 19,460 active users as of September 2025. This marks the satellite provider’s highest subscriber number since its launch in the country. However, a drop in the ocean compared to Zimbabwe’s 40,146 Starlink subscribers in the second quarter (Q2) of 2025.

This growth follows the company’s move to resume residential sign-ups in urban centers in June 2025. The reopening ended a seven-month suspension, which had been implemented in December 2024 to address network congestion in dense areas like Nairobi and Mombasa.

The earlier freeze had temporarily stalled subscriber growth, with active users declining to 17,066 by March 2025. A rebound began thereafter, rising to 17,425 in June before reaching the September peak.

The recovery highlights a consistent demand for premium satellite internet, especially in regions with limited fibre coverage. However, the earlier registration pause also revealed Starlink’s capacity challenges in densely populated markets, pointing to the need for accelerated network upgrades and better load management to maintain growth in major towns.

As Starlink expands, competitors have leveraged the opportunity presented by its temporary halt. For instance, Safaricom reported 815,037 fixed-internet connections by September 2025, capturing a 35.6 percent market share. Nevertheless, Starlink’s primary value remains in remote and peri-urban areas, where it offers reliable connectivity in locations underserved by traditional infrastructure.