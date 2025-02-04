POTRAZ Cracks Down on Cyberbullying to Protect Zimbabwe’s Digital Community

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has declared war on cyberbullying, emphasizing the need to create a safer and more respectful digital environment. As digital interactions increasingly become a staple of modern life, POTRAZ has taken a firm stance, reminding Zimbabweans of the dangers of online harassment and the legal consequences awaiting offenders.

Cyberbullying, as defined by POTRAZ, involves sending or posting harmful, intimidating, or humiliating messages with the intent to coerce, intimidate, or harass others. The consequences can be devastating, leading to severe emotional distress, and in extreme cases, self-harm or even suicide. “This behavior is a malicious act that threatens personal privacy and dignity,” POTRAZ stated, adding that cyberbullying violates Section 164B of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform Act) [Chapter 9:23].

The consequences for offenders are significant. According to the law, anyone convicted of cyberbullying faces a fine of up to level 10, imprisonment of up to 10 years, or both.

In an effort to foster a kinder online community, POTRAZ has called on all Zimbabweans to reflect on their online conduct. “Your words and actions have a lasting impact, and it is never too late to do the right thing. Stop cyberbullying immediately,” urged the regulatory body.

POTRAZ also encourages victims and witnesses of cyberbullying to report incidents promptly. “Timely reporting can help prevent further harm and hold perpetrators accountable,” they advised.

The authority has reaffirmed its commitment to educating the public and collaborating with stakeholders to combat cyberbullying and related harms.

This bold initiative highlights the critical role every Zimbabwean must play in cultivating a supportive and inclusive digital culture. With POTRAZ leading the charge, the country is making strides toward a future where the digital community thrives in safety and respect.