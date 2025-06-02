Starlink Cuts Off South African Users: ‘Unauthorised’ Territory Sparks Shutdown

Elon Musk’s satellite internet service, Starlink, has started cutting off users in South Africa for using its roaming plans in an “unauthorised” country. The company emailed users of its Roam Unlimited and Global Roaming plans, stating: “You are currently using Starlink in an unauthorised territory. As a result, your service will be suspended effective immediately.”

This move comes after the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) warned that using or distributing Starlink was “illegal” in November 2023. Icasa chairperson Mothibi Ramusi said: “Icasa has taken note, with serious concern, of recent reports alleging that Starlink may be offering its services within the Republic of South Africa without the requisite authorisation.

Starlink has been appealing for support of legislation that would introduce equity equivalents in the ICT sector, which could pave the way for its official launch in South Africa. The company stated: “If the government adopted this policy and made the necessary regulatory changes, Starlink could apply for the licences required to launch.”

The shutdown of roaming services has affected many households and businesses relying on Starlink for reliable internet access. However, it may be a step towards official regulatory approval. As Icasa investigates the matter, Ramusi warned: “If the investigation revealed any breach of regulatory and legislative frameworks, the regulator will explore the applicable enforcement actions at its disposal.”