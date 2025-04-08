AI-Driven Cyberattacks Surge by 85%: A Growing Concern for Businesses and Individuals

The increasing use of generative AI in cybersecurity has brought about a new wave of threats, with a significant rise in cyberattack incidents. According to Dr. Panashe Chiurunge, a leading expert in cybersecurity during his presentation at the Cyber Fraud Summit held last week, generative AI has contributed to an 85% increase in cyberattacks, making it a major concern for businesses and individuals alike.

The impact of generative AI on cybersecurity is multifaceted. On one hand, it has increased business vulnerabilities by 46%, making it easier for hackers to exploit weaknesses in systems and gain unauthorized access to sensitive data. Additionally, private concerns have risen, with many individuals and organizations struggling to keep up with the evolving threat landscape.

He also pointed out that one of the most significant threats posed by generative AI is the rise of undetectable phishing attacks, which have increased by 39%. These attacks use sophisticated AI-generated emails and messages that are designed to evade traditional security measures and trick victims into divulging sensitive information.

Dr Chiurunge explained that generative AI has also led to a 40% increase in attack volume and velocity, making it more challenging for security teams to respond to and contain threats in a timely manner.

While generative AI poses significant challenges to cybersecurity, it also offers opportunities for innovation and improvement. By leveraging AI-powered security solutions, organizations can enhance their threat detection and response capabilities, staying one step ahead of cyber threats.

As the cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve, it is essential for businesses and individuals to stay informed about the latest threats and trends. By understanding the role of generative AI in cybersecurity, we can better prepare ourselves for the challenges ahead and develop effective strategies to mitigate the risks.