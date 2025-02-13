Smuggling Take-Down: ZIMRA Seizes 21 Boats, 20 Paddles in Limpopo River Sting

In a major blow to smuggling operations, the Zimbabwe Revenue at Authority (ZIMRA) has successfully confiscated and destroyed 21 smuggling boats and 20 paddles along the Limpopo River. This daring operation was made possible through the strategic deployment of drones, which provided real-time aerial intelligence to ZIMRA’s elite Drone Operations Team and border security stakeholders.

According to ZIMRA Commissioner General, Ms. Regina Chinamasa, the use of drones has revolutionized border security, enabling the authority to detect smuggling activities with precision and speed.

“This is a game-changer in our fight against smuggling,” she emphasized. “Smuggling is not just about tax evasion, it’s an attack on Zimbabwe’s economy, local industries, and the safety of our communities.”

By Vongai Masuka

The operation targeted five notorious smuggling corridors, where surveillance teams uncovered a fleet of inflatable boats, vehicles, and donkey-drawn carts used to ferry illicit goods across the border. These smuggling operations pose a threat to local businesses, flooding the market with untaxed goods and depriving the government of the much-needed revenue.

ZIMRA’s efforts to combat smuggling have been intensified through multi-agency cooperation with border security forces, law enforcement agencies, and local intelligence teams. The authority plans to continue deploying drones, increasing joint border operations, and integrating AI-driven analytics to bolster enforcement efforts.

In her statement, Ms Chinamasa also said that smuggling is an economic sabotage.