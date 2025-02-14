Participate In The Next Adobe World Championship And Put Zimbabwe On The Map

Top students from Zimbabwe are also invited by Certiport’s Adobe Certified Professional World Championship to represent their nations at the competition, where they will design a specific project for Certiport’s selected non-profit client. The event is a global competition that tests students from all over the world’s design skills using Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign.

Each year, Certiport in collaboration with Adobe hosts a global design competition for students ages 13 to 22 to showcase their creativity. The competition allows the qualified students a total of 8 hours to complete a creative assignment from a non-profit organisation.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

The competition is to take place on the 27th to the 28th of July 2025 and by June 15 at a minimum, students must earn an Adobe Certified Professional certification be it Visual design Using Adobe Photoshop, Print and Digital Media Publication Using Adobe InDesign OR Graphic and Illustration Using Adobe Illustrator.

First place champion is set to receive $8000 (USD), second place $4000 (USD) and third place $2000 (USD) scholarships. The 4th to 10th place will be awarded a $250 (USD) scholarship.

Here’s How It Works:

• Eligibility: You Must Be A Student Between The Ages 13 – 22 Years (As Of December 31) To Qualify For The World Championships.

• Sign Up On The Next Page And Pay The Registration Fee. (The Fee Covers The Costs Of Your Materials.) You Can Either Pay Online Or An FCA Deposit.

• They’ll Send You All The Access Codes On Email & WhatsApp. Access Codes Are Sent Within 24 – 48 Hours Of Confirmed Payment.

• Create A GMetrix Account Here: This Is The Account You Will Use To Access Your Video Tutorials And Practice Tests. (Valid For 1 Year)

• Book For The Certification Exam & Pass By May 3, 2025 To Qualify For The National Championships. 50 Students With The Highest Marks Per Category Will Qualify For The National Championships. Each Student Gets Their Scores In Their Portal And Selected Candidates & Scores Will Be Flighted On Our Website.

• National Championships Will Be Held On May 17, 2025. Three (3) Students, 1 Per Category With The Highest Marks And Shortest Possible Time Will Be Selected To Represent Zimbabwe In Orlando Florida, USA From July 27 – 30, 2025.

• Three Categories Available: Adobe Certified Professional Exam In Either Photoshop, Illustrator, Or InDesign. (To Be Highly Successful At The World Championships, Knowledge Of 2 Or All Three Is And Added Advantage)

• Flights And Accommodation Will Be Sponsored For The Qualifying Students. Family Members Are Welcome To Accompany Qualifying Students At Their Own Cost.

• You Can Only Participate In One Category For The Championships.