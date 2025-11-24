The Shoprite Group has unveiled an innovative digital recruitment platform aimed at connecting job seekers with opportunities in their local communities, in collaboration with a South African small, medium, and micro enterprise (SMME).

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

Amid a dire unemployment crisis in South Africa, the Shoprite Group remains committed to fostering economic development through job creation. Last financial year, the Group created 8,723 new jobs and plans to maintain this upward trend. This digital initiative is part of their strategy to attract new talent and facilitate long-term career paths.

By matching candidates with stores near their residences, the platform simplifies the application process, decreases travel expenses, and mitigates safety concerns, while enabling hiring managers to efficiently identify suitable candidates.

The Group aims to employ individuals living within 15 km of its stores, but the new technology has already brought the average distance down to just 7 km. This not only saves employees time and money on commuting but also strengthens retention and enhances accessibility to jobs within the communities the Group serves.

The platform streamlines hiring for candidates, making the interview process more straightforward, while providing recruiters with standardized assessments, accelerated screenings, and a localized talent pool.

Developed over several years with the collaboration of the local tech firm OTB Group, this in-house system was made possible with milestone-based funding from Shoprite Next Capital, the Group’s enterprise and supplier development division. This investment allowed OTB to expand its workforce, meet project deadlines, and create a scalable solution tailored to the needs of the retailer.

Maude Modise, the Group’s Executive for Enterprise and Government Relations, emphasized the platform’s role in enhancing job accessibility: “By partnering with a South African SMME to digitalize our hiring process, we are not only addressing a vital need but also aiding local suppliers as part of our broader support for small businesses beyond retail operations.”

The initiative has already resulted in at least six permanent jobs at OTB and created an additional 12 indirect jobs through partnerships in hosting, security, and support services. Modise noted that as South Africa’s largest private employer, it is essential for the Group to support small businesses to stimulate economic growth and better serve the communities where they operate.

The Shoprite Group’s new recruitment platform exemplifies its commitment to creating local job opportunities and partnering with SMMEs to strengthen the economy.