As of June 2026, SpaceX’s Starlink is operational in 29 of Africa’s 54 countries. This rollout provides a practical solution to the continent’s ongoing digital divide, particularly in areas where traditional internet infrastructure is difficult to implement.

The deployment began in early 2023, with Nigeria and Rwanda serving as the first African nations to license the LEO satellite service. The expansion has progressed steadily since then, with the Central African Republic and Uganda being the most recent additions.

To understand why this expansion is notable, it is helpful to look at how internet connectivity traditionally works compared to Starlink’s model. Previously, connecting remote parts of Africa required one of two methods:

Terrestrial fibre: Laying physical fibre-optic cables. This is highly effective but expensive and difficult to execute across vast, rugged terrain or rural areas.

Geostationary Satellites: Using traditional satellites stationed roughly 35,000 kilometres above Earth. Because the data has to travel such a long distance, users experience high latency (a noticeable delay in loading web pages or data).

Starlink utilises Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites, which orbit at an altitude of approximately 550 kilometres. Because the signal travels a much shorter distance, latency is significantly reduced. This allows the system to deliver high-speed, reliable internet to rural and underserved areas without the need for ground-based cables.

Currently, the top five African countries by Starlink subscriber volume are:

1. Nigeria: The continent’s largest market, driven by a first-mover advantage and a large population with high technological demand.

2. Zimbabwe: Adopting the technology to bypass limitations in local terrestrial infrastructure.

2. Kenya: Currently seeing the fastest subscriber growth as both urban and rural users seek an alternative to frequent local network disruptions.

3. Zambia: Utilising the service to establish connectivity in rural agricultural zones and schools.

4. Rwanda: Using the service to support its national strategy of becoming a regional technology hub.

The coverage map continues to expand as more governments approve the necessary operational licenses. Several nations are currently in the final stages of their regulatory processes, including Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Tanzania and Togo.

While the technology offers clear logistical advantages, mass household adoption is currently limited by economics. The primary barrier is the initial purchase price of the Starlink hardware (the satellite dish and router). While SpaceX often adjusts monthly subscription fees based on the local market economy, the upfront equipment cost remains prohibitively high for the average African household.

Despite this economic barrier, the rapid adoption rate across 29 countries demonstrates a strong, sustained demand for reliable internet access across the continent.