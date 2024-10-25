Stay Safe Online: Global Encryption Day Raises Awareness

Internet Society Zimbabwe Chapter urged young people and the nation at large to stay safe online while it joins other nations in commemorating Global Encryption day.

The lnternet Society Zimbabwe Chapter addressed aspects around cyber crimes and encryption while advocating for encryption and security with the rise and impact of artificial intelligence across the globe.

President of lnternet Society Zimbabwe Chapter Zimbabwe Eng Taurai Nyarufuka’s emphasised that internet is no longer a luxury but a basic human right.

” Internet is now a fundamental right that empowers individuals and organisations hence there is need to raise awareness on privacy and data protection”.

Speaking during the event Data Scientist and Tech mentor Hamilton Katsvairo said,” Beware of your mobile phone’s real time,geo tracking devices and remote learning devices and l urge people to practice basic security measures thus passwords and pin codes”.

Eng Vimbai Chitando also addressed women in tech to develop the zeal to no more and in control of technological aspects for their safety especially on social media.