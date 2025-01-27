NetOne Continues Its Support For Albinism Cause including Mr & Miss Albinism Africa

By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe’s State owned Mobile Network Operator (MNO) NetOne has reassured the Albino community of its continued unabated unlimited support to their cause that explicitly advocates to safeguard their rights including the upcoming Mr & Miss Albinism Africa.

In an exclusive interview with NetOne Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Learnmore Musunda, the NetOne boss confirmed they will always support the cause of albinism.

“We do not support an event but the cause for Albinism and we have been the inaugural sponsor for the Albino community and will continue to advocate for their cause always.”

The Telcos CCO reaffirmed their unwavering commitment following todays presser held at Harare Club Hotel in the Capital.

Speaking at the Harare

Club Hotel presser, Brenda Mudzimu, the executive director of the Albinism Dare to Dream Initiative (ADDI), an organization that looks at the affairs of people with albinism said this time they have cast their net wider to not only be sorely sponsored by NetOne but any other corporate partners willing to come on board and join their Lone Ranger campaign official longtime sponsor, NetOne.

The Executive Director chronicled the history that saw NetOne take

upon the heavy responsibility of single handedly bearing the brunt and heavy burden of sponsoring the Albino cause.

“In the year 2018 to 2023 respectively, we successfully held Mr & Miss Albinism SADC which received a great support by like minded partners such as NetOne Zimbabwe led by CEO Engr R. Mushanawani and Chief Commercial Officer Mr Learnmore Musunda among other partners and saw a South African legendary musician Pj Powers coming to support the cause,” said Executive Director Brenda Mudzimu.

“This year we have spread the net even wider to the entire African Continent, with a broader vision and aim to promote and advocate for awareness, accessibility and inclusion for people with albinism. The beauty pageant will be accompanied with an African Diversity Festival which will help African people to create communication and mutual learning between people of different races, ethnic origins, religious beliefs, and social groups thereby encouraging us to appreciate all people and motivate them to live, adopt a wider perspective, and fit into society . This will be an opportunity for African Organizations , stakeholders and individuals to showcase the African arts, designs and crafts , with the African attire being the dress code for the night.

The Mr and Miss Albinism Africa pageant plus the African diversity festival will be held on 28th June 2025, with the boot camp for the finalists commencing on the 23rd of June 2025, under the theme ‘‘Shining in the Rainbow Africa’’.

Mudzimu outlined that the Albinism Dare to Dream Initiative-ADDI is working in partnership with Sierra Leone Association For persons with albinism , Association For the Welfare of Albinos in Cameroon , Bien Etre Des

Albinos De Côte d’lvoire among other African Albinism organizations joining forces to hold this event. Through this initiative, the Albinism Organizations intends to add their voices and efforts to advocate for, and raise awareness on the need to ensure that the rights of PWA are promoted, protected, fulfilled and respected.

This event is also designed to inspire and help the participants gain personal recognition & development, self-confidence, inter-personal and communication skills, stress management skills, personal grooming skills & exposure, and above all, advocacy skills. 18 countries have come on board, with about 31 contestants all aged between 18 and 35 years of ages ready to compete for the crowns.