Samsung Launches A Smart Ring

Samsung has become the first tech giant to launch a smart ring equipped with tiny smart sensors to monitor various health metrics and health indicators such as heart rate, sleep, and menstrual cycle. Dubbed the Galaxy ring. Samsung says the device will work with Android phones operated by Android.

Samsung aims to attract fitness and health-tracking enthusiasts with its latest wearable device, the Galaxy Ring and the Ring joins Samsung’s ecosystem of devices, which the company says it is “supercharging” with artificial intelligence (AI).

Smart rings, equipped with tiny sensors to monitor various health metrics, have been a niche product until now. Their recent use by the England men’s football team brought them into the spotlight and the company appears poised to change this, becoming the largest tech company to venture into the smart ring market.

Ben Wood, analyst at CCS Insight, says the product choice is an “interesting bet” for Samsung, with his company estimating that there will be a total global market of around four million smart rings in 2025.