ICT Minister Awarded Outstanding Young Business Leader

Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Tatenda Mavetera received the Outstanding Young Business Leader accolade at the 2024 Eminence Business Awards and this award recognizes her significant contributions to both the business sector and government service.

The Eminence Business Awards celebrates innovative excellence across various sectors, including business, public service, education, sports, and entertainment and the award acknowledges her exceptional contributions to both the business world and Government service.

“I want to thank President Mnangagwa for appointing me to lead such a critical portfolio, which is an enabler for development. I remain focused and resolute to make sure that I practise servant leadership and I open doors to all of you and doors are open 24/7. Come through and let’s discuss how you think we can be able to shape the technological and digital space of this country”, Mavetera said.

Other award recipients included Senator Dr. James Makamba, Agricultural and Rural Development Authority board chairperson Mr. Ivan Craig, Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe chief executive officer Mr. Clever Ruswa, and Trauma Centre Borrowdale chief executive officer Dr. Vivek Solanki.