Rwanda’s lnsights On Financial lnclusion Shared at Microfinance Summit

The Rwandan Ambassador James Musoni addressed the 3rd Microfinance Tech Summit in Harare, Zimbabwe, highlighting the importance of regional cooperation in solving financial exclusion challenges.

“Microfinance institutions play a crucial role in promoting financial inclusion, economic growth, and social development,” he

said.

The Ambassador emphasized the potential for digital solutions to enhance financial inclusion, especially in rural areas. This raises an interesting question: What can Zimbabwe learn from Rwanda and Uganda’s experiences in digital finance?

Ambassador began sharing Uganda’s success story, “Uganda has achieved a high financial inclusion rate of 96%, with 457 licensed microfinance institutions serving over 4 million people,” the Ambassador said. “Our people-centered governance and ICT policies have driven economic growth and public service improvement.”

Given the summit’s focus on digitalization and cybersecurity in microfinance, the Ambassador’s insights could spark valuable discussions on collaboration opportunities between Rwanda and Zimbabwe in the fintech space. As the Ambassador noted, “Digital solutions can unlock new opportunities for financial inclusion and economic growth.”