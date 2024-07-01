Powertel Communications Celebrates Silver Jubilee

Powertel Communications, the ICT wing of ZESA Holdings celebrated its 25th anniversary with it’s partners and high-level customers on Friday.

This event aimed to reflect on the significant journey the company has traveled alongside its valued customers and partners since its establishment in 1999.

Gracing the event Zesa Chairman Sydney Gata said, ” We acknowledge Powertel which is now 25 years old now and it continues to repositions it’s brand and it has also remain relevant to the present day customers”.

Speaking to Technomag, Prosper Mutswiri, the Marketing & Corporate Business Manager at Powertel Communications, shared the objectives of this milestone celebration.

“We are celebrating the 25th anniversary with our customers through exhibitions and a wellness program. Amongst the topics at play was awareness on drug and substance abuse, a pertinent issue that His Excellency Dr. ED Mnangagwa recently launched.”

This serve as a platform for Powertel to receive essential feedback from its customers and stakeholders.

This interaction is part of the company’s strategic response to Vision 2030, aiming to provide bespoke ICT solutions that address future needs.

Powertel’s journey over the past quarter-century has been marked by numerous milestones and achievements in the ICT sector.

As they commemorated this significant anniversary, the focus was not only be on past successes but also on fostering a healthier and more informed community. The wellness program, with an emphasis on drug and substance abuse, underscores Powertel’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and the well-being of its stakeholders.