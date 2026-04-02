The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), in partnership with the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), will hold its 2026 ICT Research Symposium from 1-4 September in Bulawayo, with a focus on how emerging digital technologies can drive industrial change and economic growth.

The event will bring together researchers, industry executives, policymakers, and academics. This year’s theme is “Harnessing Emerging Digital Technologies for Industrial Transformation and Socioeconomic Advancement in Zimbabwe.”

The symposium is structured around five session types. Paper sessions allow researchers to present studies and receive peer feedback. Case study sessions are reserved for business leaders, entrepreneurs, NGOs, and policymakers to share operational lessons. Panel discussions feature scholars presenting forward-looking ICT research. Prototype demonstrations showcase working AI, IoT, or cyber-physical systems. Dedicated networking sessions are also scheduled.

Eight thematic areas guide submissions: data and intelligent systems in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR); AI and 4IR for education, equity, and digital trust; human-centred AI and ethical transformation; smart societies and the future of work; generative and agentic AI; frontier technologies and intelligent infrastructure; policy and sustainable AI; and empowering SMEs with 4IR for inclusive growth.

To participate, prospective presenters are required to first submit an abstract of no more than 250 words. Each abstract must clearly indicate its chosen theme and session category. Organisers require demonstrated originality, methodological rigour, and direct relevance to Zimbabwe’s industrial and digital transformation agenda.

The abstract deadline has been set for 30 April 2026. Notifications for shortlisted abstracts will be sent by 30 May 2026. Full proposals are due by 30 June 2026, with final notifications on 30 July 2026.

The symposium takes place against a backdrop of uneven ICT adoption across Zimbabwean industry. While mobile penetration is high, enterprise-level automation and AI deployment remain limited. By requiring case studies and live demonstrations alongside traditional academic papers, POTRAZ signals a preference for applied, verifiable outputs over purely theoretical work.

For businesses, the event offers access to researchers working on automation, workforce planning, and infrastructure. For academics, it provides a peer-reviewed platform with clear links to regulatory and industrial stakeholders. For policymakers, it supplies evidence from a trusted partnership between a regulator and a technical university.