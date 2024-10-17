Potraz Licences IMC As An Internet Service Provider.

However for one to distribute Starlink devices, Potraz stated that the player must first be cleared, a hurdle which delayed all the Starlink licensed ISPs inZImbabwe, with Only TelOne and Aura being cleared for the go ahead.

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe Potraz has finally licenced IMC Communications as an Internet Service Provider (ISP).

IMC a company owned and controlled by controversial businessman and ZANU PF enabler Wickneil Chivhayo had declared itself a sole distributor of Starlink services, a prerogative delegated to only Licensed ISPs in Zimbabwe.

However for one to distribute Starlink devices, Potraz stated that the player must first be cleared, a hurdle which delayed all the Starlink licensed ISPs in ZImbabwe, with Only TelOne and Aura being cleared for the go ahead.

Some players have however cried foul stating that only state-aligned companies or individuals are getting the clearance, tilting the playing field against them.

The Herald however quoted IMC as the third licensed ISP to deal with Starlink, a statement which cant be factual as we already have Dandemutande, ZODSAT, FramPol, DarkFibre Africa, TelOne and Aura as the licensed Starlink distributors

However, IMC chairman Mr Wilson Manase was quoted saying:

“Firstly, we express our deep gratitude to His Excellency, President Mnangagwa, and the Second Republic for their empowerment of indigenous companies, enabling us to play a pivotal role in the digital transformation journey.

“We appreciate the unwavering support in fostering local ICT development, which positions companies like IMC Communications to be at the forefront of technological advancement in Zimbabwe.

“As we roll out our services, we are fully committed to meeting and exceeding the service standards set by Potraz, ensuring that every Zimbabwean has access to affordable, reliable, and innovative ICT services,” Mr Manase said.

“With our newly issued ISP license from Potraz, IMC will leverage innovative technologies such as ubiquitous satellite internet coverage to ensure nationwide access, especially targeting underserved areas.

“This effort directly aligns with Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030, aiming to transform the nation into a digital economy.

In tackling the intense competition in Zimbabwe’s ICT sector, IMC said it will focus on delivering high-quality services with exceptional customer experience.

“By implementing world-class customer care systems, we will meet the diverse needs of Zimbabweans, ensuring seamless access to reliable and affordable internet services.

“Our strategic partnerships and focus on technological innovation will allow us to stay ahead of competitors while continuously improving service delivery.

“We are committed to maintaining service excellence and meeting the rollout targets specified in our licence to stay competitive and ensure wide-scale digital inclusion.

“IMC Communications’ deployment of a subscription-based service model will cater for both enterprise and end-user customers, offering tailor-made solutions that align with the needs of businesses and individuals alike.

“Our network infrastructure will enhance digital connectivity and support the rapid growth of e-commerce, e-government, and digital entrepreneurship, key drivers of economic growth in the modern economy.

“By contributing to the Government’s Vision 2030, IMC will help elevate Zimbabwe to the status of an upper-middle-income country, fostering growth across all sectors of the economy through digital inclusion and innovative ICT solutions,”

We are yet to get an official comment from Potraz on the actual status of this application and update you on the actual position of their application