National Hero Dr Sydney Gata Send Off tomorrow at ZESA National Training Centre

By Ross Moyo

Only yesterday President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa expressed deep sorrow following the untimely death of Dr. Sydney Zikuzo Gata, the Executive Chairman of ZESA Holdings and husband to Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Hon. Angeline Gata. Dr. Gata passed away on Thursday, 3 July 2025, at a local hospital after a short illness. The President declared Dr Gata a national hero.

In his official condolence message, President Mnangagwa described Dr. Gata as a devoted public servant, brilliant engineer, and educationist whose life’s work transformed Zimbabwe’s energy landscape.

“Dr. Gata was a very committed figure who dedicated his life to providing energy solutions and infrastructure development for the nation. He was a devoted and eminent cutting-edge engineer and educationist who made his mark both in theory and practice in Zimbabwe and beyond in a career that spanned decades in academia, engineering, and public service,” the President said.

Dr. Gata began his professional journey as a lecturer at the Chelsea College of Aeronautical Engineering in London, making significant contributions in Mechanical and Aeronautical Engineering. He also taught at the City University Department of Mechanical Engineering and Aeronautics in London before returning home to lecture at the University of Zimbabwe’s Faculty of Engineering.

He broke new ground as the first black General Manager of the Electricity Supply Company and later rose to become the Chief Executive Officer and board member of the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA). He also served on the board of the Central Africa Power Corporation (CAPCO).

The late National Hero Dr. Sydney Zikuzo Gata’s send off program to be held at his work place, the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) Zesa National training center is out and will be done tomorrow before his eventual burial at the hero’s acre scheduled for Wednesday.

The ZESA Holdings Executive Chairman’s send off funeral programme venue will be the home he spent a lifetime at, the ZESA National Training Centre, Ganges Road, Belvedere’s in the Capital city of Harare.

8 July 2025 will kick off proceedings TIME: 1300HRS with

1200hrs​ set for Arrival of Guests and Lunch served​at 1300hrs​ while All Guests are seated

1300hrs-1400hrs.

Testimonials will be given by the Power Utility Employees and 1400hrs ​will see Arrival of Hearse and

1405hrs​ the National Anthem played, 1410hrs Opening Prayer by Managing Director MD ZETDC Eng. Gurupira.

14:15 hrs​ will be Welcome and Opening Remarks by the General Manager GM Stakeholder Relations (Dr. G. Manyaya) and at 1420hrs​Church Service will be led by the Zimbabwe National Army ZNA Chaplain.

1430hrs​ will invite Remarks by ZCTU President-F. Taruvinga

1435hrs Remarks by ZESA Holdings Board Vice Chairman-A. Nduna

1440hrs​ Remarks by Mutapa Investment Fund Chief Executive Officer, former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr. J. Mangudya while at

1445hrs​ proceedings will lead to Remarks by the late’s boss Minister of Energy and Power Development-Hon. July Moyo.

At 1500hrs​ Remarks by Gata Family Representative)

1510hrs​Vote of Thanks by Mr. E.T. Chikwenhere will lead to

1515hrs​ Body Viewing and

1530hrs​ End of Programme.