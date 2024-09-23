Potraz Hosts Hackathon for STEM, AI/ML Experts

By Ross Moyo

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) invites STEM students, network operators, opensource developers, data analysts, policymakers, and AI/ML-focused NGOs to its hackathon on September 26.

In its online circular, Potraz announced the event, aimed at fostering knowledge exchange and mentoring in AI/ML and future networks, aligning with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Academics and students in STEM fields,

Industry professionals from to network operators. Opensource developers and data analysts. Policymakers and NGOs focused on AI/ML and SDGs.”

Potraz circular further said, this will be “The first mentoring session for the International Telecommunications Union World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (ITU WTSA) Hackathon and the expansive ML5G challenges.”

“Following the initial launch of the collaboration between Potraz and Itu during the workshop in 2024, we are excited to announce a series of technical webinars aimed at knowledge exchange and mentoring in the field of AI / ML and future networks including, applications towards Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This includes mentoring sessions for the ITU WTSA hackathon and MLSG Challenges, the ITU prestandard Focus groups and Correspondence Groups on AI.”

This session will enable participants to understand the problem statement, prizes, rules and regulations.

Specific tips on how to win, as well as context – specific examples and support for logistics and travel will be shared.Be sure not to miss this!