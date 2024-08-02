OpenAl Rolls Out Voice Assistant For ChatGPT

Open Al is rolling out the much anticipated voice assistant for ChatGPT to a limited number of users after previously delaying the release to work through potential safety issues, company had postponed the roll-out of the realistic voice conversation experience to July from late-June, saying it needed time to reach its launch standard.

The AI startup said it would make the voice feature available to Chat GPT Plus customers offering four preset voices that will not be able to impersonate how other people speak.

The new audio capabilities will allow users to speak to ChatGPT and receive real-time responses without delay, as well as interrupt ChatGPT while it is speaking – both tenets of realistic conversations that have proven to be a challenge for AI assistants.

OpenAI said in June it was improving the model’s ability to detect and refuse certain content, while working on bettering the user experience and preparing its infrastructure to scale the model.

The company has been working to introduce new generative AI products, as it seeks to maintain its edge in the booming AI race with businesses rushing to adopt the technology.