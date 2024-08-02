Gvt Implements 2003 Projects, Completing 1 245 While 758 Are Ongoing – Mnangagwa

By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwean President Dr Emerson Mnangagwa undertook 2 003 projects which were implemented last year alone, with 1 245 completed while 758 were ongoing.

The Head of State revealed this through his Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya and Office of the President and Cabinet’s Special Advisor to the President Responsible for Monitoring and Implementation of Government Programmes, Dr. Jorum Gumbo.

Through a Compedium that Dr Jorum Gumbo compiled, according to an overview of the compendium, the 2 003 projects implemented were in the area of infrastructure and utilities, economic growth and stability, food and nutrition security environmental protection, climate resilience and natural resources management health and well-being social protection, devolution and decentralisation among others.

President Mnangagwa through Dr Gumbo’s compilation said,

“To this end, 2 003 projects were implemented last year, with 1 245 completed while 758 were ongoing.”

The President’s Compendium are of Projects undertaken last year that was compiled by the Office of the President and Cabinet through his Special Advisor Responsible for Monitoring and Implementation of Government Programmes, Dr Jorum Gumbo.

“Pursuant to its transformative agenda, the Second Republic defied all odds and continued to strategically employ home-grown solutions, encompassing exploitation of its natural resource endowments and optimisation of its Human Capital. This is premised on the Whole of Economy approach and the all-inclusive philosophy of the Second Republic encapsulated in the mantra, ‘Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo, Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo’ with the aim of, leaving no one and no place behind,” he said.

“In spite of the adversities spanning geo-political factors, climate-induced calamities and the heinous illegal sanctions bent on crippling the country’s economic development, the Second Republic has successfully implemented people-centric, life changing and high impact programmes and projects across all sectors of the economy.”

The government continues to successfully implement people-centric, life-changing and high impact programmes and projects across all sectors of the economy through home grown solutions and exploitation of the country’s natural resources as President Mnangagwa also said it was vital to highlight the projects being implemented by the Government.

“Successes recorded are publicised regularly in order to inform the nation on the status of programmes and projects implementation country-wide. This Compendium covers programmes and projects which were implemented by the Second Republic during the year 2023, highlighting remarkable achievements in the country’s development trajectory for the accelerated attainment of Vision 2030,” he said.

“Guided by the national development philosophy of collective duty and obligation to diligently work and develop the country, all citizens are urged to remain focused for the accelerated attainment of the national vision of becoming an Upper Middle-Income Society by 2030.”