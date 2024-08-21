OneMoney Revolutionizes DStv Payments Bringing Entertainment – Mushanawani

By Ross Moyo

NetOne Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Engineer Raphael Mushanawani has introduced the Telcos giant into the entertainment sector covering Dstv payments in the process.

In a significant stride towards enhancing customer convenience, NetOne’s OneMoney platform has expanded its suite of digital payment solutions to include DStv subscription payments.

Speaking on this latest development, the NetOne’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Eng. Mushanawani, emphasized the company’s vision of digital inclusivity.

“OneMoney is more than just a mobile wallet; it is a gateway to digital freedom. By incorporating DStv payments, we are not only enhancing convenience but also bridging the gap between the connected and the unconnected. Our goal is to ensure that every Zimbabwean, regardless of location, has access to the content they love.”

This innovative feature, accessible through the simple dial of *554#, reaffirms NetOne’s commitment to providing cutting-edge, customer-centric solutions that seamlessly integrate into the daily lives of Zimbabweans.

The integration of DStv payments into OneMoney arrives at a pivotal moment, just as the European football season kicks off, offering customers an effortless way to stay connected to their favorite entertainment. Whether it’s thrilling sports, breaking news, or the latest in politics, OneMoney ensures that you never miss a moment of the action.