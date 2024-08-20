SADC Look Inward For Domestic Resource Mobilisation & Innovative Financing for climate – UN USG

By Ross Moyo

United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa, Claver Gatete, has encouraged Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states to look Inward for any domestic resource mobilization and innovative financing for climate.



Addressing delegates who included 13 out of 16 SADC bloc Heads of States, the Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa, spoke about SADC’s capacity and the vitality of cohesion and working together in unison.



“We have no choice but to look inward for homegrown solutions including domestic resource mobilisation and innovative financing for climate to sustain our development. And SADC can be a leader on this imperative,” he said addressing delegates.



The United Nations Under Secretary General added,



“The region is home to most of the world’s gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, chromium, graphite, and platinum and possesses significant livestock and agricultural endowments.

Meanwhile ahead of the summit, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) were locked in a trade dispute over imports from Zambia, with Lusaka responding by closing its borders.

The duo-countries are both Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) and SADC members. However, they are not signatories to trade pacts of the two blocks and, therefore, rely on a bilateral agreement signed in 2015.

The Summit tackled many regional issues including taking on board at the Harare Summit DRC civil society calls on SADC leaders to tackle North Kivu conflict, which they did so through Angola’s briefing on its mediation in the conflict.