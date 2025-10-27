A new Telemedicine Virtual Hospital was inaugurated in Ntunungwe Matabeleland South today, not only heralding a new era for medical access but also bridging the digital and healthcare divide. The facility, a collaborative effort between NetOne and ZimSmart Village, was officially commissioned by the Deputy Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Hon. D. Phuti.

This innovative hospital is designed to shatter geographical barriers, providing remote populations with direct access to specialist care. Through virtual consultations, patients can now receive diagnoses and management for chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and cancers like prostate and cervical, which were previously difficult to address. The center will also facilitate access to essential medicines and diagnostic services, positioning technology as a direct lifeline to better health.

Representing NetOne’s Group CEO, Engineer Raphael Mushanawani, Public Relations Manager Mr. Ernest Magadzire reaffirmed NetOne’s commitment to connecting lives and empowering communities under the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

Echoing the theme of digital empowerment, the initiative extended beyond healthcare with the donation of ten laptop computers to Ntunungwe Secondary School. This parallel gesture aims to equip the next generation with crucial digital skills.

Ms. Gugulethu Mpofu, Regional Manager for Matabeleland, described the project as a transformative milestone. She stressed that for the people of Matabeleland South, this initiative moves connectivity from a mere concept to a tangible tool that directly enhances well-being and creates new opportunities.

The hospital stands not just as a medical facility, but as a powerful symbol of how strategic partnerships can harness technology for profound community impact.