NetOne to Bring Satellite to Mobile Connectivity to Remote Areas by 2026

NetOne is set to revolutionize mobile connectivity in Zimbabwe by introducing satellite to cellphone technology, with full deployment expected by 2026.

Engineer Raphael Mushanawani, NetOne Group CEO, speaking at the 2025 Digital Economy Conference, emphasized the company’s readiness to embrace and lead in emerging technologies.

“We are not going to be blind to the changes happening in the technology space. We are on the forefront,” he said.

By Ruvarashe Gora

NetOne is currently testing the innovative system that allows mobile phones to connect directly to low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites eliminating the need for physical base stations in remote locations by 2026.

“We’re proud to let the nation know that we are in partnership with a provider and already testing technology that connects directly from satellite to mobile phones. This means we can deliver connectivity even in the most remote parts of Zimbabwe, without waiting years to build infrastructure.”

The rollout hinges on ratification processes currently underway at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), expected to be finalized next year. Once approved, local regulator POTRAZ will oversee the implementation.

“We are saying to the nation of Zimbabwe, we are ready for this technology and we are ready to deliver it,” Eng Mushanawani said.