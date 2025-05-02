ZarNet’s Partnership With CodiPlay Creates An Educational Digital Skills Platform

Zarnet in partnership with CodiPlay is emerging as a transformative force in education, equipping students worldwide with the skills needed to thrive in a technology-driven future in Zimbabwe.

Digital literacy has become a crucial skill one could possibly possess especially in today’s digital era. This initiative, speared headed by ZarNet, addresses the pressing challenges schools face in delivering cutting-edge digital education. By combining gamification, hands-on learning, and comprehensive teacher training, CodiPlay is not just preparing students for the jobs of tomorrow but is also reshaping entire communities.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

Beyond formal education, ZarNet together with CodiPlay are making waves in underserved communities, in Zimbabwe, the company was part of the Gokwe ICT lab initiative constructed and installed by NetOne where their CEO, Eng. Washington Musungwa had the privilege to speak to HE The President, whilst the form 2 student from Nyamuroro High presented the traffic light project to HE.

The World Economic Forum’s “Future of Jobs Report 2023” highlights a stark reality: 44% of all employees will require reskilling by 2027 due to rapid technological advancements. Similarly, the European Commission’s “Digital Skills and Jobs Coalition” reveals that 9 out of 10 future jobs will demand digital competencies. Despite this, many schools struggle to keep pace.

CodiPlay has successfully identified three critical barriers in Zimbabwe; the lack of resources and infrastructure, outdated curricula and the lack of teacher preparedness because educators frequently lack training to teach digital skills effectively.

ZarNet’s and CodiPlay are empowering schools to teach key digital skills for the modern digital world by providing information on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, basics of programming and computational thinking, data science and big data analytics, robotics, internet of things amongst (IOT).

CodiPlay’s ecosystem is tackling these challenges head-on, offering a holistic solution that empowers both students and teachers. Their platform comprises of four core components: The CodiPlay Digital Textbook, an interactive app that teaches programming fundamentals through games, using languages like Python, C++, and Scratch. Students learn by doing, building virtual IoT projects in a dynamic 3D space. It also encompasses the CodiKit, a hands-on toolkit with electronic components for creating real-world IoT projects, such as smart traffic lights and waste bins, bridging the gap between theory and practice.

The third component, CodiTeach is a classroom management tool for teachers, enabling them to track student progress and integrate coding, robotics, and AI into their lessons seamlessly.

CodiAcademy also has teacher training program that certifies educators in digital skills, ensuring they are equipped to guide the next generation of tech-savvy learners.

Beyond Zimbabwe, CodiPlay reach spans 13 countries, including Kazakhstan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the UK, with plans to expand into the UAE, Angola, and Malaysia. Its impact is already profound, in Saudi Arabia they have partnered with Prince Sultan University, implementing CodiPlay as an elective course and they have a collaboration with the New Turkey Education Foundation (YETEV) which brings CodiPlay to 3,000 schools, fostering future technology leaders.

In South Korea, over 2,000 educational institutions, including Seoul and Incheon’s educational offices, have adopted CodiPlay, integrating it into curricula from elementary schools to universities.