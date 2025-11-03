NetOne, has just upgraded its popular Mo’Gigs data bundles, giving customers more flexibility, more value, and more control over how they use their data. The revamped Mo’Gigs now come with both Peak-Time and Off-Peak data allocations, allowing users to stretch their data budgets further while keeping up with the demands of their digital lifestyles.

With this new setup, customers can now enjoy seamless browsing and communication during the day using their Peak-Time data, and schedule large downloads, system updates, or entertainment streaming during the night using their Off-Peak data. This smart separation ensures that your essential daytime activities remain uninterrupted while your heavier data tasks are handled efficiently when network traffic is lighter.

Peak-Time runs from 07:01 to 00:59 hours, while Off-Peak runs from 01:00 to 07:00 hours, catering perfectly to both early risers and night owls. The bundles remain affordable, starting from just US$7 for 5GB of total data and going up to US$50 for a massive 50GB, all valid for 30 days.

The new Mo’Gigs campaign, “Power Your Pace,” perfectly captures the spirit of this upgrade — empowering customers to take charge of their connectivity and match it to their lifestyle. Whether you’re working, studying, streaming, or gaming, NetOne ensures you get more gigs for your dollar and the freedom to stay connected on your own terms.

To get started, simply *dial 379# to purchase or convert airtime into the new Mo’Gigs bundles. With NetOne’s latest innovation, Zimbabwe’s digital experience just got faster, smarter, and better.