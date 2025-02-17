NetOne Financial Services Appoints New Board to Drive Innovation and Growth

In a strategic move to bolster its leadership and enhance corporate governance, NetOne Financial Services has announced the appointment of a new board of directors, effective February 1, 2025, the appointments, made by Dr. John Mangudya, Chief Executive Officer of the Mutapa Investment Fund, were officially published in the Government Gazette’s general notice 63 of 2025.

The newly appointed board members are:

• Ms. Gloria Ndoro-Mukombachoto (Chairperson): A seasoned professional with extensive experience in financial services and corporate governance.

• Mr. Paul Mupfiga (Vice Chairperson): Brings a wealth of knowledge in financial management and strategic planning.

• Mr. Raphael Mushanawani: Currently serving as the Group Chief Executive Officer of NetOne, Mr. Mushanawani has been instrumental in steering the company towards growth and innovation.

• Mrs. Nyasha Nyambuya: An expert in legal affairs with a strong background in corporate law.

• Mr. Tinashe Yafele: Known for his expertise in technology and digital transformation.

The formation of this new board underscores NetOne Financial Services’ commitment to strengthening its corporate governance and accelerating its mission to provide cutting-edge telecommunication solutions. With a diverse range of expertise, the board is poised to guide the company through the evolving financial landscape, ensuring sustainable growth and enhanced service delivery.

NetOne, renowned for its vision to be Zimbabwe’s leading provider of sustainable and inclusive digital solutions, continues to focus on developing communities and transforming lives through its innovative services.