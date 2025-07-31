Mytel Presents Solar-Powered Internet to Bridge Zimbabwe’s Rural Digital Divide

Mytel Community Broadband Initiative is rolling out an ambitious rural internet model powered by solar energy and mesh technology bringing free digital services to remote communities and tackling Zimbabwe’s rural-urban connectivity gap head-on.

Speaking at the POTRAZ Innovation Expo and Conference held at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo, Mytel founder Thulani Mthunzi described the innovation as a scalable, community-driven solution designed to close the digital divide in the country’s most underserved areas.

“There is a huge disparity between urban and rural settlements when it comes to internet connectivity, and that’s what we seek to address with our innovation,” Mthunzi said.

By Ruvarashe Gora

Mytel operates as a social enterprise, leveraging open-source software, solar power, and mesh networking to deliver reliable internet in off-grid rural areas. The initiative also provides free digital tools for learning and health services, which have already been deployed in communities under the network.

A successful pilot launched in 2019 in Sikola, Umzingwane rural district, connected 750 people, including one school, one clinic, and three local businesses. The network is currently being upgraded and expanded, with plans to scale across Zimbabwe and into other parts of Africa.

He said Mytel’s next phase will include agri-tech tools to support local farmers with digital solutions tailored to their needs. The goal is not just connectivity, but empowerment through education, healthcare, and economic participation.

As the country pushes for inclusive digital transformation, Mytel’s grassroots approach offers a working model for delivering broadband that serves people, not just profits.