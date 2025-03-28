MTN and Lynk Global Make History with Africa’s First Satellite-to-Mobile Call

In a groundbreaking step for connectivity in Africa, MTN South Africa and Lynk Global have successfully completed a historic satellite-to-mobile phone call, marking a significant milestone in bridging the digital divide in underserved and remote areas. The achievement, the first of its kind on the continent, took place in the rural town of Vryburg, situated in the North West province of South Africa, and demonstrates the immense potential of satellite technology in overcoming traditional mobile network limitations.

The trial, conducted by the US-based Lynk Global an innovator in low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite technology highlighted the power of satellite-direct-to-device solutions, bypassing the need for terrestrial network infrastructure. With Vryburg’s population of around 21,000, the area was chosen as an ideal test site to assess how satellite communications could enhance coverage in regions that have long been plagued by connectivity issues.

MTN South Africa’s CEO, Charles Molapisi, expressed his excitement about the trial’s success, stating, “The call in Vryburg enabled MTN and Lynk Global to test voice call quality and SMS capabilities over a LEO satellite connection.” The trial not only tested voice communication but also evaluated SMS functionality, paving the way for more robust solutions for communities that have historically lacked reliable mobile service.

This innovative collaboration between MTN SA and Lynk Global comes at a time when rural and remote areas in South Africa and Africa at large still face challenges in accessing reliable telecommunications services. The success of this satellite trial offers a promising future where technology can bridge the geographical and infrastructural gaps that have hindered mobile access for millions.

The success of the trial underscores a growing global trend of satellite companies entering the mobile telecommunications space, bringing connectivity where it has been traditionally difficult to achieve. By utilizing LEO satellites, MTN and Lynk Global are tackling one of the most pressing issues in modern communication: how to deliver reliable mobile services to underserved regions.

With the increasing importance of digital connectivity in the modern world, innovations like the satellite-to-mobile phone call are a reminder of the transformative power of technology. It’s a bold step forward in the quest to provide seamless communication to every corner of the globe, especially in places where traditional mobile infrastructure has been unable to reach.

As the world continues to connect, MTN South Africa and Lynk Global’s partnership marks a significant moment in the evolution of telecommunications and sets the stage for even greater advancements in satellite technology and mobile connectivity.