ICT Ministry Set To Launch Digital Ambassadors Programme

Zimbabwe through the ministry of Information Communication Technology (ICT) is taking a proactive step towards enhancing digital literacy with the launch of a Digital Ambassadors program, aimed at fostering tech understanding across communities.

ICT minister Tatenda Mavetera unveiled the initiative during a recent International Computer Driving Licence (ICDL) certification event for school teachers, she commended the Computer Society of Zimbabwe for its role in hosting the forum, emphasizing the government’s support for public-private partnerships in advancing digital education.

“The Ministry of ICT is set to launch the Digital Ambassadors program. This initiative will appoint local champions in each community to lead efforts in advocating and promoting digital literacy among community members. These ambassadors will play a pivotal role in bridging the digital divide, ensuring that all Zimbabweans have the skills and knowledge to participate fully in the digital economy.

Our objective is ambitious yet crucial: we aim to certify at least two instructors per school with ICDL, starting with 1800 schools nationwide,” stated Minister Mavetera. This initiative underscores Zimbabwe’s commitment to equipping educators with essential digital skills, paving the way for enhanced teaching methodologies and student engagement in a digital age”.

The announcement was made during a gathering attended by key figures including Damien O’Sullivan, CEO of the ICDL Foundation, and Solange Umulisa, general manager of ICDL Africa. Also present were Joice Benza, president, and Viola Dondo, executive director, of the Computer Society of Zimbabwe, highlighting the collaborative efforts between government entities and private organizations to drive digital transformation across the nation.