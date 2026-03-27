President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa pledges to accelerate the rollout of Zimbabwe’s newly launched artificial intelligence strategy, saying the technology will be central to strengthening the economy and advancing sustainable development.

Speaking at the 391st ordinary session of the ZANU-PF Politburo, Mnangagwa said the government will move swiftly to implement measures outlined in the Zimbabwe National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2026–2030.

“As a party of the past, present and future, we will continue to harness our national strategies on technology, including artificial intelligence, to build productive enablers that drive rapid sustainable development and boost economic resilience,” he said.

He added that the key aspects of the AI plan “which I recently launched” will guide the country’s development path.

Mnangagwa said the AI strategy is expected to support job creation, stimulate industrial growth and enhance the nation’s resilience to external shocks.

The remarks highlight Zimbabwe’s continued focus on digital transformation as a pillar of national development policy and signal a renewed push to align economic planning with emerging technologies.

The Zimbabwe National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2026–2030 was officially launched on 13 March 2026 at the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden.

The plan outlines a national roadmap for AI-driven digital transformation, calls for increased private sector investment and positions artificial intelligence as a tool for inclusive economic growth and long term resilience.