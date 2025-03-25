Mavetera Urges Telcos to Establish Tech Park in Harare

Mavetera, has called upon telecoms operators to establish a tech park in Harare

Zimbabwe’s Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Honourable Tatenda Mavetera, has called upon telecoms operators to establish a tech park in Harare.

This move aims to promote innovation, economic growth, and digital transformation in the country.

Mavetera’s plea comes as she celebrated the grand opening of IMC’s new headquarters in Avondale, Harare, which features the cutting-edge IMC Digital Experience Center.

This state-of-the-art facility showcases the latest advancements in mobile and satellite connectivity, offering an immersive experience that redefines how Zimbabweans engage with technology.

“The IMC Digital Experience Center is more than just a showcase of innovative technology; it’s a celebration of how mobile connectivity shapes the future,”said Mavetera.

“By advancing cutting-edge mobile and satellite connectivity, IMC is contributing directly to the government’s goal of establishing Zimbabwe as a digitally empowered, upper-middle-income economy,”she added.

The Center’s focus on immersive technology aligns with President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030, which emphasizes modernizing sectors like agriculture, healthcare, and education through digital solutions. IMC’s investments are building the backbone for a future where high-speed connectivity drives innovation, efficiency, and cross-sector productivity.

In addition to the Digital Experience Center, the corporate office will also house the IMC Innovation Hub for students. This initiative exemplifies Vision 2030’s commitment to nurturing human capital and fostering a culture of homegrown innovation.

By equipping young Zimbabweans with hands-on experience in emerging technologies, the Hub will serve as a launchpad for startups and entrepreneurs, creating a pipeline of skilled professionals ready to contribute to Zimbabwe’s knowledge economy.

Mavetera’s call to action for telecoms operators to establish a tech park in Harare is a significant step towards achieving Vision 2030’s goals. With the support of private-sector investments and national policies, Zimbabwe is poised to become a digitally empowered nation, where technology drives economic growth, innovation, and social transformation.