Monetize lnnovations: Dr Machengete

Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) DR Gift Machengete urged youths to monetize innovations by solving problems by making money during the occasion of the certification ceremony of SIYB training held today in Harare.

“It is pointless to be an innovator in this demanding economy, if you cannot monetise the innovations. While we endeavour to solve national problems through innovation, whatever you come up with should also solve your personal problems by lining your pockets with money. This is where entrepreneurship and business sustainability training come in handy – we do not want to see you pushing a cart in down-town Harare showcasing your brilliant innovation for handouts because you would have failed to monetise it, rather we want to see you creating business empires, creating employment and contributing meaningfully to Vision 2030.

It is my profound pleasure to be officiating at this certification ceremony, following the completion of the Improve Your Business training by 42 of our innovators. This was a follow up training to the Start Your Business Training held earlier in the year and attended by the same number of participants”.

He also said,” Entrepreneurship training plays a pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of aspiring business owners and innovators. It serves as a guiding light, illuminating the path towards success in the often complex and challenging world of entrepreneurship. Innovation alone is not always sufficient, it requires the nurturing and cultivation provided by structured training programs to blossom into sustainable and thriving enterprises.

These programs not only provide invaluable knowledge and skills but also instil the confidence and resilience necessary to navigate the highs and lows of entrepreneurship.

POTRAZ through the Universal Service Fund, is committed to supporting the growth of innovative ICT solutions that contribute to economic growth and job creation. Our support for this program underscores our commitment to not only fostering innovation but also ensuring that such innovation translates into tangible business success.