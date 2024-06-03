United Arab Emirates Partners With SATCO Technologies

United Arab Emirates satellite solutions provider Yahsat has partnered with SATCOM Technologies to explore new satellite communications opportunities in Zimbabwe, the collaboration is part of Yahsat’s ongoing expansion across the African continent, enabling key economic sectors, government departments, and organizations to harness the power of satellite connectivity.

The partnership, signed at Arabian Travel Market (ATM), reinforces the airline’s longstanding commitment to Zimbabwe through attracting visitors from across its global network of more than 130 passengers and it also supports the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority’s goal to make Zimbabwe a must-visit destination in Africa.

The MoU was signed by Badr Abbas, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations for Africa and Ambassador Lovemore Mazemo for the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, in the presence of Nabil Sultan, Executive Vice President Passenger Sales and Country Management and Dr Sinikiwe Gwatidzo, Vice Board Chairperson, Airports Company of Zimbabwe along with other senior officials.

He said, “Zimbabwe is a key emerging destination in Africa, attracting more international visitors every year who want to experience the country’s bountiful nature and embrace the warm culture. With this partnership, we renew our commitment to boosting inbound visitors and to continue flying passengers better with Emirates to and from Zimbabwe”.

Under the MoU, Emirates will continue to identify key markets to promote Zimbabwe as a competitive tourism destination and encourage travelers to experience its diverse natural wonders, exotic wildlife, and the vibrant cultural attractions and in turn, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority will work closely with the airline to develop programs for trade partners and tour operators to market and stimulate the industry. Both partners will explore incentives, familiarisation trips, and other marketing initiatives to stimulate tourism bookings into Zimbabwe.