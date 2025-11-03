Honorable Donald Mavhudzi is set to deliver a crucial address on ICT policy issues, including tax, tariffs, regulation, and sustainability in the tech sector, at the upcoming Tech Convergence Fora. The event will take place on November 7, 2025, bringing together lawmakers, industry leaders, and technology advocates to explore the future of technology and its regulatory environment.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

As a prominent figure in the parliamentary discussions surrounding ICT policy, Hon. Mavhudzi’s

insights are highly anticipated. His presentation will focus on the challenges and opportunities facing the tech sector, particularly in relation to fiscal policies and regulatory frameworks that affect innovation and growth.

The tech industry is rapidly evolving, and with it comes the need for adaptive policies that can support sustainable development while fostering a competitive environment. Hon. Mavhudzi intends to discuss the implications of current tax structures and tariffs on tech businesses, as well as the importance of establishing regulations that promote fair competition and protect consumers.

Addressing these policy issues is essential for ensuring the long-term sustainability of the tech sector. The goal is to create a conducive environment for innovation while balancing the needs of various stakeholders.

The Tech Convergence Fora will feature a series of keynotes, panel discussions, and workshops aimed at providing attendees with insights into the latest trends and challenges in technology. Hon. Mavhudzi’s session is expected to encourage a robust dialogue among policymakers and industry representatives about the future of ICT regulation and its impact on economic growth.

Participants at the forum will have the opportunity to engage directly with Hon. Mavhudzi and other experts, fostering discussions on how to harmonize technological advancement with regulatory frameworks that can adapt to a fast-changing digital landscape.

As the tech sector continues to play a pivotal role in driving economic growth, Hon. Mavhudzi’s address promises to be a highlight of the forum, emphasizing the need for collaborative efforts between government and industry to navigate the complexities of ICT policy.

The Tech Convergence Fora is poised to attract a wide range of participants, marking a significant event for the tech community as it seeks to address the pressing issues facing the industry today.